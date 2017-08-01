Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 29, with left knee inflammation. That clears a roster spot for reliever Addison Reed, acquired in a trade with the Mets on Monday.

Pedroia, 33, is no stranger to knee problems. He missed a few games in June because of it and battled rib and wrist issues earlier in the season. Pedroia underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery last October and had the knee exacerbated when Manny Machado infamously slid into him in April. Despite the litany of injuries, Pedroia is still hitting .307/.381/.411 with six home runs and 54 RBI in 383 plate appearances this season.

Eduardo Nunez, recently acquired from the Giants, is starting at second base on Tuesday against the Indians while Rafael Devers starts at third base.

Follow @Baer_Bill