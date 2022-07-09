Red Sox pitching staff will tie 77-year-old record vs. Yankees on Saturday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nathan Eovaldi
    Nathan Eovaldi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Sale
    Chris Sale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Winckowski
    Josh Winckowski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

How Red Sox will tie a 77-year-old record vs. Yankees tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How thin is the Boston Red Sox' rotation?

Unless you're an octogenarian, you haven't seen a group of starting pitchers like this in your lifetime.

The Red Sox will send rookie Kutter Crawford to the mound Saturday night against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Crawford will be the fourth consecutive rookie pitcher to start a game for Boston, marking the franchise's longest streak of rookie starters since 1945.

On one hand, that streak is a sign that the Red Sox have some impressive arm talent in the minor leagues; Brayan Bello, 23, is the organization's most highly-touted pitching prospect since Clay Buchholz, while Josh Winckowski, 23, boasted a 3.12 ERA through five starts before the Yankees touched him for six runs on Thursday night.

Jon Lester shares positive take on Brayan Bello's rough debut

But it's also a sign that Boston is seriously lacking pitching depth. With four members of their five-man Opening Day rotation on the injured list (Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha), the Red Sox have been forced to thrust their young arms into action.

Results have been mixed, too: Boston lost all three of those games with Bello, Winckowski and Connor Seabold on the mound, and each member of that trio has an ERA north of 5.00.

Simply put, it's hard to win games when you're rolling out rookie pitchers every night, which is why such streaks rarely happen on good teams. The 1945 Red Sox finished that season 71-83 with several of their top players (including Ted Williams) away from the team while serving in World War II.

The good news for the 2022 Red Sox is that reinforcements are on the way. Sale is set to make his season debut Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, while Eovaldi is scheduled to throw three rehab innings Sunday for Triple-A Worcester.

Boston is firmly in the Wild Card race but now sits 16 games back of the Yankees after going 3-7 in its last 10 games. That's partly due to the lack of depth in a rotation that has been stretched to a historic degree over the past week.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Forecast for Jul 8

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees

  • Jackie Bradley Jr. reacts to eventful pitching debut in Red Sox-Yankees

    Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made an emergency relief appearance out of the bullpen Friday night, and he made the most of it.

  • Dodgers players pack hygiene kits for children in need

    Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor were among the Dodgers players who turned out in South L.A. to help pack 175,000 hygiene essentials and back-to-school basics for children in need.

  • The Daily Sweat: The team with the lowest MLB payroll has been the best against the run line

    The Baltimore Orioles are four games under .500 but have covered in nearly two-thirds of their games so far in 2022.

  • ‘Sacrifice people, including Jews.’ Carolina Forest littered with antisemitic propaganda.

    Have you seen baggies filled with rice in your lawn? They could be connected to an antisemitic group.

  • 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers: Who should get the nod?

    Cy Young favorites Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara likely will go toe-to-toe as the 2022 All-Star Game starting pitchers. Heres a case for a few others to start the Midsummer Classic.

  • Abortion in Illinois imperilled if GOP takes control of the state Supreme Court in November

    Illinois lawmakers took steps to make abortion rights untouchable before Roe v.

  • What is life in Russian prison like for Brittney Griner? Writing letters, reading Dostoevsky

    Brittney Griner remains jailed in a pre-trial detention facility outside Moscow. What are conditions like in a Russian prison? They can be brutal.

  • Clayton Kershaw makes emphatic case for All-Star spot, pitches Dodgers past Cubs

    Clayton Kershaw pitched 7⅔ stellar innings in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Cubs on the eve of MLB's full roster announcements for the All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights

    Carlos Santana slugged a clutch two-run homer in the 7th to back Robbie Ray's six innings of one-run ball in Seattle's 2-1 comeback win over the Blue Jays

  • Mexicans protest deceased ex-president's lack of liability

    STORY: Chanting slogans and carrying banners with Echeverria's face accompanied by the words "mass murderer" on them, the activists denounced the student massacres that took place in 1968 and 1971.Echeverria's death was confirmed earlier on Saturday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Twitter.Later in the day, the former president's friends and relatives carried out a small funeral service in the west side of Mexico City.Echeverria took office in 1970 promising a democratic opening for the country but oversaw six of the harshest years of a so-called "dirty war" against dissidents.His 1970-1976 presidency was tainted from the outset by accusations that he ordered troops to open fire on thousands of peacefully demonstrating students in the Mexico City area of Tlatelolco on Oct. 2, 1968, while serving as interior minister.As an elderly man, Echeverria escaped attempts by Mexican prosecutors to indict him for genocide for his role in the two infamous massacres of student protesters that helped define an era of heavy-handed state repression.He denied wrongdoing and refused to testify about crimes that have not been fully cleared up to this day.In 2006, a judge ordered Echeverria to be placed under house arrest for his connection to the student killings. But in March 2009, a court ruled the army crackdown did not qualify as genocide, and upheld prior rulings that a 30-year statute of limitations for the crimes had expired.

  • Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared Friday before the Jan. 6 committee, a grueling daylong private session that produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, one lawmaker said. Cipollone was a highly sought-after witness, especially after bombshell testimony that he tried to prevent Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 election results and worked to stop the defeated president from joining the violent mob that laid siege to the Capitol, they said. “He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said late Friday on CNN.

  • UFC on ESPN 39 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Charly Arnolt debuts as roving reporter

    A new face will be working on the broadcast on Saturday's UFC on ESPN 39 in Las Vegas.

  • Report: Nets not looking to trade Ben Simmons, are getting Cam Thomas offers

    Trading Simmons now would be doing so at the lowest point of his value, not a smart move.

  • Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Mocked For Calling Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe 'Losers'

    Twitter users quickly noted that Biles and Rapinoe each have a boatload of achievements, while Ellis has a series of election suit losses.

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson are voted All-Star Game starters

    Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has earned a return trip to Dodger Stadium, and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is taking a dream come true to another level. Contreras was voted into the All-Star Game as the National League starter at catcher. It’s his third All-Star honor (2018 and 2019), having started each time. ”I can’t believe it,” Contreras said. “This means everything to ...

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

    Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote in the battleground state. Republicans have argued that practice, known as ballot harvesting, is rife with fraud although there has been no evidence of that happening in Wisconsin.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

    Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February.

  • Allie Quigley wins fourth career WNBA 3-Point Contest in Chicago

    Sky guard Allie Quigley earned her fourth WNBA 3-Point Contest win at McCormick Park in Chicago on Saturday.

  • Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

    Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. The move from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey comes as way to help ease congestion at the bridge, the busiest of the three Hudson River crossings that the agency oversees.