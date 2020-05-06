Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh wary of making return to baseball 'mandatory'

As with everything surrounding the coronavirus crisis, uncertainty abounds when it comes to a return of professional sports. Baseball's latest rumored plan has players not being quarantined away from their families.

New Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh told MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo that many players may opt to stay home no matter what plan is adopted.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

"I'm a husband, I'm a father. There are many guys in the league with underlying conditions. With preexisting conditions, like diabetes and heart arrhythmias," McHugh said on MassLive.com's "Fenway Rundown" podcast. "You look at our coaching staffs, there's tons of guys over 65. Umpires, there's a lot of guys over 65. When you're talking about the risk factors here, there are going to be some guys who sincerely have to weigh the risks of what it's going to take to come back versus staying at home."

McHugh, 32, the former Houston Astros right-hander who signed with the Red Sox just before spring training was shut down, said compelling players to return isn't going to work.

"We're in a situation right now where you can't make this mandatory," he said. "You can't tell a guy you have to come play or else your roster spot is not going to be here when you come back. You can't tell a guy to risk his life and the life of his family and the lives of anyone he chooses to be around to come play this game. There's probably going to have to be some waivers signed and whatever else you need to have done to make guys feel comfortable coming back. Then, MLB and the teams are going to have to do everything in their power so that we go about this in the best way possible and don't just start playing games, but really set an example of how to do this, how to do it well and how to do it safely."

Story continues

Major League Baseball Players Association chief Tony Clark told ESPN on Tuesday that he hasn't been presented with any formal plan for a restart. Former Minnesota Twins third baseman tweeted he and other players have been told to expect a July 1 Opening Day. McHugh said he's participated in MLBPA conference calls where various scenarios have been discussed.

"I'm probably in the minority here because I see baseball for what it is, which is an amazing game but not an essential activity," McHugh said.







Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh wary of making return to baseball 'mandatory' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston