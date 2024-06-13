Red Sox and Phillies meet to determine series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (46-21, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 2.77 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (6-5, 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -113, Red Sox -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston is 34-34 overall and 15-19 at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 46-21 record overall and a 19-11 record in road games. The Phillies are 17-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ceddanne Rafaela has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 11-for-37 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .286 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 23 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Bryce Harper is 13-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.