Red Sox will pay insane amount of money for guys you won't see in 2020

The Boston Red Sox payroll is a mess, and a big reason for that is the amount of money owed to players who won't, or very likely won't play at all for the team in 2020.

Here's a list, via BostonSportsInf on Twitter, of notable players being paid by the Red Sox this year even though they aren't likely to see the field at Fenway Park.

Red Sox will spend $50,409,418 in CASH for players that will not or are highly unlikely to bat or throw a pitch in Boston this year



David Price - $16,000,000

Rusney Castillo - $14,271,428

Dustin Pedroia - $13,125,000

Pablo Sandoval - $5,000,000

Manny Ramirez - $2,013,418



— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 5, 2020

David Price was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tuesday night's reported trade with the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox weren't able to get the Dodgers to take on all of the $96 million left on Price's contract, even though they attached arguably the second-best player in baseball, Mookie Betts, to the deal.

Boston fans have probably forgotten about Rusney Castillo, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2016 despite signing a seven-year, $72.5 million contract in 2014. It's one of the worst contracts the Red Sox have signed since 2000.

Dustin Pedroia might never play again, but the Red Sox second baseman still has yet to retire. Pedroia's contract expires after the 2021 season, so his situation might not be resolved anytime soon. It's possible Pedroia could play in 2020, but it's hard to imagine that happening after he reportedly suffered a "significant setback" in his rehab not too long ago.

Sandoval was a major disappointment in Boston after he signed a five-year, $95 million deal before the 2015 season. He lasted just two seasons in Boston and recently signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Red Sox traded Sandoval to the Giants in 2017.

The Red Sox will be paying Manny Ramirez through 2026, at which time he'll be 54 years old. Ramirez signed an eight-year, $160 million contract before the 2001 season, and it's one of the few long-term contracts that worked out great. Ramirez was an elite player in Boston and helped the franchise win World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. He was well worth the investment for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox need to get their payroll under control, and a great way to accomplish this goal would be not overpaying players on contracts that end up being paid out many years after the player leaves the team.

