Red Sox outright Sandy Leon to Triple-A after catcher clears waivers

Sandy Leon is remaining in the Boston Red Sox's organization -- just not at the major league level.

The Red Sox outrighted Leon off the major league roster to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, meaning the veteran catcher cleared waivers.

Other teams had the option to claim Leon after he reportedly was placed on waivers Sunday, but it appears no club opted to pursue him.

The Red Sox clarified Leon has 48 hours to accept the Red Sox's minor-league assignment or decline and test free agency. In he declines, however he would forfeit his $2.475 million salary for 2019 if he doesn't sign elsewhere.

A clarification from the Sox. Leon was outrighted. But he has 48 hours to accept or decline. No decision. Yet — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 26, 2019

Boston will open the season with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart as its major league catchers, but Leon gives the club a proven depth option in the minor leagues. The 30-year-old hit just .177 last season but is a solid defensive catcher who has a close rapport with the Red Sox's pitching staff.

The Sox now have an open spot on their 40-man roster with two days remaining ahead of their season opener in Seattle.

