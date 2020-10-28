Red Sox outright Jose Peraza, two other players

Red Sox outright Peraza, two other players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One day after the World Series, the Boston Red Sox are already making moves.

Utilityman Jose Peraza was outrighted along with outfielder Cesar Puello and right-hander Dylan Covey, the team announced Wednesday. Peraza and Puello have elected free agency.

The #RedSox today outrighted INF José Peraza, OF César Puello, and RHP Dylan Covey from the major league roster. Peraza and Puello have elected free agency. — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 28, 2020

Peraza, who spent most of his time at second base for Boston, was signed to a $3 million contract last winter. The 26-year-old struggled at the plate with a slash line of .225/.275/.342 line and one home run in 120 plate appearances.

Puello didn't see much playing time with the Red Sox in 2020, totaling only 11 plate appearances. Covey was traded to Boston from Tampa Bay in July and allowed 11 earned runs in 14 innings pitched.