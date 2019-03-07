Red Sox outfield mic'd up during spring training game is comedic gold originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

ESPN has been getting players across Major League Baseball to be mic'd up during broadcasts of spring training games this month, and the results have been tremendous.

One of the best instances came Thursday when the Boston Red Sox took on the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Sox outfielders Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt all were mic'd up between innings and provided a ton of laughs. Whether it was Betts poking fun at Holt's golf game, Bradley accidentally hitting Betts while showing off his own golf swing, or Betts displaying his silky smooth bowling form, there was no shortage of comedy.

Check out the interactions in the video below:

The Red Sox outfield is straight comedy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/69FFMgZ0xu — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2019

Mic'd up moments are awesome, and we certainly saw that during the New England Patriots' run to the Super Bowl earlier in the year.

It would be cool if ESPN did something like this during the MLB regular season, but the players (and maybe the teams, too) might not be a fan of that.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.