Red Sox will open 2019 MLB season with this unusual starting rotation originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

David Price's recent illness will put him in an unusual spot in the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation for the beginning of the 2019 MLB season.

Price will open the team's World Series title defense as the No. 5 starter. Chris Sale will pitch Opening Day, and he will be followed by Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello. Porcello took a line drive off the side of the head during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, but he is expected to be OK.

#RedSox rotation to start the season: Sale, Eovaldi, Rodriguez, Porcello and Price. Price will go 3-4 innings today. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 26, 2019

Price likely will be the No. 2 or No. 3 starter once the rotation goes back to a more normal setup.

The Red Sox begin their regular-season schedule Thursday on the road against the Seattle Mariners. Boston plays its first 11 games of the season on the road before returning to Fenway Park for the home opener Tuesday, April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

