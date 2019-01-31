Red Sox have only one prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's a good thing the Red Sox are winning now, because the future is uncertain for the defending World Series champions.

Boston, led by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, has depleted its farm system in order to make blockbuster deals for players such as Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Drew Pomeranz, and Tyler Thornburg.

In MLBPipeline.com's Top 100 prospect rankings heading into the 2019 season, only one player from the Sox farm system cracked the list: Michael Chavis at No. 79.

Chavis, a 23-year-old infielder with pop, was suspended for 80 games in 2018 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. In 2019, he'll continue to work on developing into a more complete hitter in the minors.

Even if Chavis turns into a star with the Red Sox, one has to wonder whether the team's overall lack of standout prospects could come back to bite them down the road if their window is indeed closing.

