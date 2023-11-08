Red Sox offseason tracker: Rumors, signings, trades, and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The MLB offseason is in full swing, and it's a pivotal one for the Boston Red Sox.

The club needs an overhaul after its second consecutive last-place finish in the American League East. MLB pitcher-turned-front office executive Craig Breslow will lead the roster-building effort as Chaim Bloom's replacement. He begins his tenure as Boston's chief baseball officer with no shortage of items on his to-do list.

Improving the starting rotation is priority No. 1 for the Red Sox this offseason. After that, Breslow's focus should be on finding a right-handed bat and fixing a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in most metrics in 2023.

With glaring needs on the roster, this should be one of the most active Red Sox offseasons in recent memory. We've got you covered with every rumor, signing, trade, and hiring over the next few months. You can keep track of it all below:

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Craig Breslow revealed during the GM Meetings that the Red Sox have received calls from potential trade partners about outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Craig Breslow readily acknowledged the Sox are getting calls on Alex Verdugo. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 8, 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Andrew Bailey is the "clear favorite" to replace Dave Bush as the Red Sox' pitching coach, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports the Red Sox spoke with free-agent left-hander Jordan Montgomery's agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings.

GM Meetings update: Red Sox officials have spoken with the agent for LHP Jordan Montgomery, who posted a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts for the World Series champs. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 7, 2023

Sunday, Nov. 5: The Red Sox are "expected to be heavily considered" by free-agent superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.