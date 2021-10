Associated Press

Matt Canada keeps insisting he's got the best job in America. The first-year Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator has quickly learned it might also be among the most scrutinized, at least in his chosen profession. All Canada's been asked to do in his first go-round as an NFL play-caller is fix a running game that's spent the past few years ranked among the league's worst, figure out how to mesh with a future Hall of Fame quarterback used to having plenty of say in the weekly game plan and do it all while hoping a completely overhauled offensive line learns quickly enough to make it all go.