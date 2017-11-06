Red Sox notes: Staying under luxury tax not a goal for 2018

Whether or not Red Sox ownership is excited to open up its wallet, there's a clear need to improve the offense.

BOSTON - Whether or not Red Sox ownership is excited to open up its wallet, the team is in a renewed position to spend after finishing 2017 under the luxury tax threshold, and there's a clear need to improve the offense.

"We're having our meetings right now so I don't want to jump to it," Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday. "We need to score more runs. Some of that has to come internally. When you start looking at some of our guys, some of them didn't have as good, I don't think, of offensive years as they're capable of having. So some of that increased production comes internally. But we do have probably the open spot of first base/DH, and so that's a place we'll try to create some offense there."

The Red Sox and all 30 clubs will meet for the general managers' meetings next week in Orlando.

Dombrowski said Hanley Ramirez, who went for left shoulder surgery at the beginning of the offseason, is expected to be healthy enough to play first base if the Sox want. Dombrowski said he had no preference as to whether Ramirez is a first baseman or DH going forward. But logically, whichever position Ramirez does not play may be manned by a new addition.

Will they be pricy and shiny?

In separate scrums with reporters Monday afternoon, Dombrowski and Red Sox owner John Henry both were asked whether the Red Sox would want to stay under the luxury tax threshold for a second straight season.

Dombrowski was asked the question first. Does he think staying under is a goal for 2018.

"No, I do not," Dombrowski said.

Henry, apparently, was in ear shot at the time Dombrowski was asked, and didn't want to elaborate when he did his scrum immediately after Dombrowski.

"Well, [Dombrowski] answered the question," Henry said when he was asked about it. "He said he could go over."