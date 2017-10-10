Red Sox notes: Pedroia says fixing knee would be long recovery

BOSTON - Dustin Pedroia made the final out of the Red Sox' season on Monday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Just what kind of Pedroia the Sox will have next year remains to be seen. He's going to get his bothersome left knee evaluated on Tuesday, wasting no time, and surgery appears an option.

"I've got to go get checked out tomorrow and go from there," Pedroia said. "I'm going to go talk to the doctors about that. Obviously, we had to try and find a way to do what we did so I could be out there. But if you were to get it fixed, the recovery is a long time, so I have a lot of things to weigh in with the doctors and figure it out."

- Chris Young, Mitch Moreland, Addison Reed, Eduardo Nunez and Fernando Abad are the most notable Red Sox free agents.

- Astros manager A.J. Hinch brought in a pitcher who immediately gave up a go-ahead home run in two straight games. But his plan worked out. In his mind, Chris Sale was tiring by the time the eighth inning rolled around.

"The emotion is great on the back end," Hinch said. "It's pretty agonizing during the game and we're pretty exhausted. But what an emotional day for us. Obviously, it was a big game. You got a lot of different things working throughout the whole game, really from the very beginning. Was it going to rain, was it not going to rain, the two big boys, [Chris] Sale and [Justin] Verlander both get into the game, everybody did well. Nobody really wanted to concede the game.

"In the 8th inning, the [Alex] Bregman homer was really something that was very emotional for our dugout. I think that Chris Sale had pitched so well for the entire stretch, we did feel like he was tiring a little bit. But that doesn't make him easier to hit. So our guys just hung in there the whole time. We had a ton of opportunities early. So to be able to get back in the game, even though it was a one-run game. Was pretty emotional. Our dugout woke up."

Why did Sale stay in? Here's what John Farrell had to say.

"Considered [putting in a righty], recognizing where what [Bregman's] power numbers are and his splits are left, right, and not taking anything for granted," Farrell said. "We wanted to be left-handed through the bottom part of that order, particularly the reverse splits of [Yuli] Gurriel, and as well as he's been swinging the bat this series, 2-1 changeup stayed in the middle of the plate."

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE