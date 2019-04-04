Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora had choice words about Brock Holt's amazing play originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Here are some takeaways from the Boston Red Sox's 6-3 win Wednesday night over the Oakland Athletics:

The Red Sox managed to finally get back into the win column after dropping to 1-5 to start the season.

Mookie Betts had a go-ahead, two-run double that went off the third-base bag in the ninth inning, allowing the Red Sox to rally from a three-run deficit and end their four-game losing streak.

Betts' zinger off the third base bag was not the only quirky play in the game.

Third baseman Rafael Devers had his glove fly off while fielding a line drive, allowing a run to score.

It's Better to Have Gloved and Lost (Than Never to Have Gloved at All) (2019) starring Rafael Devers https://t.co/foJlzdB3RX via @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/fCfG6CqcfT — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) April 4, 2019

A throw from center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was obstructed by the second base umpire (Manny Ramirez style), allowing runners to advance.

Meanwhile, umpires' "safe" call on shortstop Brock Holt's impressive throw to first base in the bottom of the eighth inning was overturned after Red Sox manager Alex Cora's challenge.

This *INSANE* throw by Brock Holt resulted in an overturned call, and keeps the game tied at three heading to the 9th



Nunez, Holt, and Swihart due up for the #RedSox pic.twitter.com/3EXfD6590q



— Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) April 4, 2019

The overturned call saved a Red Sox run, but Cora was pretty fired up about the play after the game.

Alex Cora on Brock Holt throw being overturned: "if there's no replay there, I was getting thrown out of the game." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 4, 2019

Extra Point:

Blake Swihart celebrated his birthday in style with a solo home run that marked Boston's first run of the series.

This is how we like to celebrate birthdays 😏 pic.twitter.com/iFF2XSimjp — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2019

