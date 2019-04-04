Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora had choice words about Brock Holt's amazing play

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston
Alex Cora had some choice words about a bad call, and other key moments from the Red Sox' 6-3 win last night over the Oakland Athletics.

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora had choice words about Brock Holt's amazing play

Alex Cora had some choice words about a bad call, and other key moments from the Red Sox' 6-3 win last night over the Oakland Athletics.

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora had choice words about Brock Holt's amazing play originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Here are some takeaways from the Boston Red Sox's 6-3 win Wednesday night over the Oakland Athletics:

The Red Sox managed to finally get back into the win column after dropping to 1-5 to start the season.

Mookie Betts had a go-ahead, two-run double that went off the third-base bag in the ninth inning, allowing the Red Sox to rally from a three-run deficit and end their four-game losing streak.

Betts' zinger off the third base bag was not the only quirky play in the game.

Third baseman Rafael Devers had his glove fly off while fielding a line drive, allowing a run to score.

A throw from center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was obstructed by the second base umpire (Manny Ramirez style), allowing runners to advance.

Meanwhile, umpires' "safe" call on shortstop Brock Holt's impressive throw to first base in the bottom of the eighth inning was overturned after Red Sox manager Alex Cora's challenge.

The overturned call saved a Red Sox run, but Cora was pretty fired up about the play after the game.

Extra Point:

Blake Swihart celebrated his birthday in style with a solo home run that marked Boston's first run of the series.

