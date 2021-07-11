Red Sox No. 4 draft pick Marcelo Mayer grew up a Yankees fan

Sox' 1st-round pick has great quote about his Yankees fandom originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcelo Mayer had an important issue to address after being selected by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The highly-regarded shortstop out of Eastlake High School in California grew up rooting for the archrival New York Yankees.

Don't get all worked up though, Sox fans. In his interview with ESPN shortly after being drafted by Boston, Mayer said he is now the "biggest Red Sox fan of all time."

Marcelo Mayer grew up a Yankees fan but just told ESPN that he "is the biggest Red Sox fan of all-time now" — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 11, 2021

First Garrett Whitlock, then Adam Ottavino, now Marcelo Mayer. Another player stolen from the Yankees.

Mayer was projected by most MLB Draft experts to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who instead decided to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

With Mayer, the Red Sox are getting arguably the most balanced prospect in this year's class. The 18-year-old hits left-handed and draws comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager with his ability to hit for power. MLB Pipeline compares his defensive talent to San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford. That's a lot to live up to, but certainly something to be optimistic about in Boston.

The Red Sox' next pick is in the second round at No. 40 overall.