Red Sox and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (19-19, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (20-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -152, Nationals +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston is 20-19 overall and 8-10 in home games. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Washington has a 12-9 record in road games and a 19-19 record overall. The Nationals are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has nine doubles, six triples and a home run while hitting .265 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 15-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .307 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 9-for-43 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.