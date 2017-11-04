Red Sox name Hyers hitting coach and Barkett his assistant

Tim Hyers was named Red Sox hitting coach and Andy Barkett was named assistant hitting coach, the Red Sox announced Saturday.

Hyers, 46, was assistant hitting coach for the Dodgers the past two seasons and is a former minor league hitting coordinator for the Red Sox. In 2014, he served as the Sox interim hitting coach when he filled while Greg Colbrunn was recovering from an injury.

Barkett, 43, was manager of Triple-A Indianapolis, a Cleveland Indians' affiliate, this past season. Both Hyers and Barkett had brief major league careers as first basemen and outfielders. Hyers with the Padres, Tigers and Marlins from 1994-99 and Barkett with the Pirates in 2001.

Hyers replaces Chili Davis, who was named hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs. Barkett replaces Victor Rodriguez.

New Red Sox manager Alex Cora's coaching staff now has just a pitching coach vacancy remaining. Cora will be introduced as Sox manager at a Fenway Park press conference on Monday.





