Red Sox must try to go big, lure proven managers signed elsewhere

BOSTON - As the Red Sox enter their managerial search, the braintrust needs to step back and remember something they may be oddly forgetting.

They have an opening to manage the Boston Red Sox.

This franchise has no trouble underscoring its national relevance, its sacred position in the sport, in any of its marketing devices. Have you heard Fenway Park is historic?

People want this job. People with other jobs right now want this job. They must. And even if they somehow don't, it's on the Red Sox to find out either way.

Brad Ausmus, Alex Cora or Ron Gardenhire could be excellent managers. But Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski must aim as high as possible. Dombo must conduct his due diligence on sitting managers who are currently under contract and may be interested to take the reins.

"Well, current managers are employed by other organizations, so you generally don't talk to them," Dombrowski said Wednesday. "I wouldn't get into specifics on that, but generally you don't interview other peoples' managers, generally."

Generally, folks. This isn't a general opening, in a general town with a general franchise. It's the opposite.

The Giants' Bruce Bochy's got a losing team and all the credentials in the world. The Marlins' Don Mattingly can't be excited about a rebuild, and he's got big-market experience. The Astros' A.J. Hinch has been an excellent communicator with a progressive front office and played for Dave Dombrowski in Detroit. Kevin Cash is no stranger to Boston or a young roster. Maybe Mike Matheny is ready to move on from the mid-market life.