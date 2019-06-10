Red Sox move Wednesday start time vs. Rangers to accommodate Bruins' Game 7 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox, as they have done multiple times in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, have changed the start time of a game to avoid conflicting with the Boston Bruins' postseason run.

The Red Sox were originally scheduled to play the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, but first pitch has been moved to 4:05 p.m. because the Bruins are playing the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This was the right move by the Sox. Fans now can watch/attend the Red Sox game and still be able to watch the entirety of the Bruins game. The Red Sox also don't have to compete with the Cup Final for television viewers.

The Bruins vs. Blues showdown is the first Game 7 of a championship series played in Boston since the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1984 NBA Finals.

