Red Sox' Mookie Betts makes history with 131st run of season

Mookie Betts made Red Sox history during Thursday night's game vs. the Blue Jays.

In the ninth inning, the 2018 American League MVP crossed the plate for the 131st time this season. Betts became the first Sox player since Dom DiMaggio in 1950 to reach the 130-run mark in the seventh, then tied DiMaggio's 131-run season total in the ninth.

Fifteen games remain on the Red Sox schedule, so Betts shouldn't have a problem breezing past DiMaggio's mark.

Betts wasn't the only Sox player to get their name in the history books on Thursday. Xander Bogaerts continued his stellar campaign by becoming the second shortstop in league history to botch 50 doubles and 30 home runs in a season.

It'll be fascinating to see what the future holds for Betts as the 26-year-old will become a free agent in 2020 unless he and the Red Sox can agree on a contract extension.

