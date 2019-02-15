Red Sox' Mookie Betts bowled over by Justin Verlander originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

How difficult is it to face Astros ace Justin Verlander?

In his first spring training session with the media Thursday in Fort Myers, Mookie Betts answered with a bowling analogy.

Betts says facing Verlander is harder than a 2-10 split. ‘You make a 2-10 split pretty often when you bowl as much as I do.' #featsofrolling — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 14, 2019

Now, a 2-10 split may be tough, but Betts - an accomplished bowler who earlier this month won a Pro Bowlers Association Celebrity Invitational tournament - but the reigning American League MVP found Verlander even tougher.

He's 0-for-13 in the regular season against the Houston right-hander, but finally got his first hit off him in Game 1 of the ALCS. Betts' team, of course, found a lot more success against Verlander and the Astros as the rolled past Houston in five games on the way to the World Series title.

