As Red Sox manager, Cora must keep conviction, honesty that got him job

BOSTON -- Just as a batter can subconsciously play to avoid losing, rather than to win, a manager can operate with a fear of failure. Such an unwitting approach may have contributed John Farrell's downfall, and is an area where Alex Cora can set himself apart.

A lot has been written about the value of authenticity in leadership. It's one thing to have the charisma and conviction needed to land a position of power. It's another to take over a pressure-cooker job, like manager of the Red Sox, and carry the fortitude to stay true to yourself, continue to let those qualities shine.

Cora did not appear to pull any punches in his days with ESPN. The 42-year-old engaged in Twitter debates with media members and fans. And throughout his baseball life, he showed his colors.

Via Newsday's Dave Lennon, here's a scene from 2010 when Cora was with the Mets:

Cora not happy with clubhouse laughter after another #Mets loss. Yells out, "A little respect please. They stuck it up our ---!" — David Lennon (@DPLennon) July 21, 2010

Last year, Cora spoke out against the league office's rule requiring minorities always be interviewed.

Perhaps most interesting of all, when Chris Sale cut up White Sox jerseys, Cora was Dennis Eckersley-like in his assessment:

"What he did is not acceptable," Cora said of Sale. "If I'm a veteran guy, I'm going to take exception. if I'm a young guy, I'm going to take exception. Because as a young guy on a team that is actually struggling right now, somebody has to show me the ropes of how to act as a big leaguer. And this is not the way you act as a big leaguer. Forget the trades, forget who you are.

"What you do in that clubhouse, you got to act like a professional. And that's one thing my agent, Scott Boras, used to tell me when I got to the big leagues: act like a professional. Chris Sale didn't do it. He's not showing the veterans that you respect the game. He's not showing the rookies how to be a big leaguer, and that's what I take exception to."