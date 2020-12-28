Red Sox lose out in quest to add Korean infield target Ha-Seong Kim

Always a bridesmaid: Sox lose out on another free agent target originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another one bites the dust.

Though the Red Sox have been able to add some players this offseason, there's one recurring theme that's popping up: a Red Sox free agent target considering Boston and choosing another team.

The latest player to opt for a team other than the Red Sox is Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who agreed to terms with the Padres early Monday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Boston was one of a handful of teams in the running to sign the 25-year-old infielder, who is coming off a 30-home run season and has stolen 55 bases in 61 attempts over the last two seasons.

The swing and a miss on Kim comes on the heels of the Sox getting left at the altar in several other free-agent pursuits.

Charlie Morton chose the Braves over the Red Sox, despite Boston "aggressively" pursuing the two-time All-Star starter. The Sox were also a finalist in the chase for setup man Tommy Kahnle, who ended up signing a two-year deal with the Dodgers. And over the weekend, Boston also came up short on Japanese starter Kohei Arihara when he opted to sign with the Rangers over the Red Sox and Padres.

The offseason losing streak notwithstanding, the Sox have reportedly been active on the pitching market on multiple fronts, showing interest in Japanese import Tomoyuki Sugano as well as MLB veterans Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill, among others.

Chaim Bloom just has to hope at some point that the Sox will be a bride... not just a bridesmaid.