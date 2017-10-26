Red Sox lose pitching coach Carl Willis to Indians

Carl Willis, the Red Sox' pitching coach from 2015 to 2017, is heading back to one of his old stomping grounds . . .

We've hired Carl Willis, our pitching coach from 2003-09, to replace Mickey Callaway.



Welcome back, Carl! pic.twitter.com/f90UQ88kxu



— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 26, 2017

After the dismissal of John Farrell as manager, all Red Sox coaches were told they were free to pursue other opportunities. Ex-Red Sox manager Terry Francona is, of course, the Indians' manager now, and it's possible John Farrell -- his pitching coach in Boston from 2007-10 -- recommended Willis.