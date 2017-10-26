Red Sox lose pitching coach Carl Willis to Indians

NBC Sports Boston Staff

Carl Willis, the Red Sox' pitching coach from 2015 to 2017, is heading back to one of his old stomping grounds . . . 

After the dismissal of John Farrell as manager, all Red Sox coaches were told they were free to pursue other opportunities. Ex-Red Sox manager Terry Francona is, of course, the Indians' manager now, and it's possible John Farrell -- his pitching coach in Boston from 2007-10 -- recommended Willis.