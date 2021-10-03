Red Sox lose J.D. Martinez to bizarre injury in regular season finale

Red Sox lose J.D. Martinez to bizarre injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the possibility of playing in Game 163 (or 164) staring them right in the face, the Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their lineup Sunday.

Outfielder J.D. Martinez exited the game while trotting out to right field at Nationals Park in the fifth inning, appearing to have tripped over second base on his way out. While he remained in the game defensively, Martinez was pinch hit for by Jose Iglesias in the top of the sixth inning.

Martinez apparently sprained his left ankle while tripping.

Iglesias singled in his at-bat and scored on a Christian Vazquez infield single, cutting Boston's deficit to 5-2.

It is unclear what the status of Martinez would be should the Red Sox fall to the Nationals and play in a tie-breaker for the American League Wild Card.

The 34-year-old Martinez has hit .286 with 28 home runs and 99 runs batted over 148 games in 2021.