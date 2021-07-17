Red Sox lineup: Jarren Duran making MLB debut vs. Yankees

Where Jarren Duran is batting in MLB debut vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarren Duran's major league debut (Take Three) is finally here.

The Boston Red Sox' outfield prospect is in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. He'll bat sixth and play center field in his first MLB game since being called up from Triple-A Worcester after the MLB All-Star break.

Here's what the Red Sox' first lineup with Duran looks like behind starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi:

1. Kike Hernandez SS 2. Alex Verdugo LF 3. J.D. Martinez DH 4. Rafael Devers 3B 5. Hunter Renfroe RF 6. Jarren Duran CF 7. Christian Vazquez C 8. Christian Arroyo 2B 9. Bobby Dalbec 1B

Kike Hernandez will play shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, who is dealing with some minor wrist soreness, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday.

The No. 3 prospect in Boston's system, Duran had been lighting it up for the WooSox this season with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs and a .946 OPS through 46 games. He was set to debut Thursday night against New York before the game was postponed due to several Yankees positive COVID-19 tests and sat Friday night as New York started left-hander Jordan Montgomery. (Duran bats left-handed.)

The 24-year-old will face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who boasts a 2.68 ERA this season but was roughed up for five earned runs in five innings in his last outing against Boston on June 27.