Red Sox likely to trade a catcher before regular season, per Alex Cora originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox are blessed with a problem that many major league teams would like to have. And that's an abundance of catching depth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Christian Vazquez. Sandy Leon. Blake Swihart. All three can start. The question is whether or not the Red Sox can afford to keep all three of them on the roster. Last year, the answer to that question was yes. This year, it appears to be, no.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Alex Cora has acknowledged that the Red Sox are unlikely to keep all three on the team. Here's what Cora said about the situation, per Speier.

"We know all three are good. It doesn't matter which probably two we take," said Cora. "Honestly, it's not about what they cannot do. We know the three guys. We know what they bring to the table. Last year, we had three and we felt comfortable with it. This year is a different year. Most likely it's going to be two and we're going to feel comfortable with it. I don't think one is better than the other one. They all have their strengths. We know what they can do. It doesn't matter. Time will let us know what we're going to do."

While Cora's comments essentially confirm that the Red Sox will be moving on from one of their major league catchers, it's still unclear which option they will choose. Cora said that the Red Sox like all their skill sets, so it may be about which catcher potential trade partners find to be most appealing.

Story continues

Though a move doesn't appear to be imminent, a potential trade partner has emerged. The Kansas City Royals lost Salvador Perez to Tommy John surgery and he will miss the entire 2019 season. With him out, the Royals could be interested in acquiring one of the Red Sox's catchers to hold down the fort until he returns. At this point, they remain the trade partner to watch.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.