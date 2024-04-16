Red Sox LF Tyler O’Neill leaves game and gets 8 stitches to forehead after collision with teammate

Red Sox left fielder Tyler O’Neill exited Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning and needed eight stitches to his forehead after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow popup.

Devers made the catch as O’Neill collided with him, and the pair went to the ground. O’Neill held his face as he sat up, and Devers was face down as an athletic trainer and Boston manager Alex Cora raced onto the field.

Cora called for a towel that O’Neill held to his face as he walked off. Devers walked off and didn’t appear injured. He stayed in the game.

“He has a big gash here,” Cora said while pointing at his forehead, talking about O’Neill after Boston’s 6-0 loss. “He got eight stitches. He’s going through the concussion protocol, hopefully everything’s fine.”

Cora said Devers told him he felt fine, but the third baseman would go through concussion protocol.

David Hamilton came in to play shortstop, with Ceddanne Rafaela moving to center field and Jarren Duran shifting from center to left.

Will Brennan homers, Guardians beat Red Sox 6-0 to spoil Boston's Patriots’ Day game

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW