Red Sox legend David Ortiz reacts to Dustin Pedroia's retirement with amazing quote

David Ortiz reacts to Dustin Pedroia's retirement with amazing quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia are two of the best players in Boston Red Sox history, and they have an immense amount of respect for each other.

Pedroia officially retired Monday after a 14-year career with the Red Sox that included three World Series titles, four Gold Glove awards, an American League Rookie of the Year award and an AL MVP award.

Ortiz reacted to Pedroia's retirement with an awesome quote. Here's what he told WEEI's Rob Bradford:

Just talked to David Ortiz about Pedroia retirement: 'He showed the whole planet it wasn't about height, it was about balls ... If I had to pick one player to pay to watch it was Dustin Pedroia' — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 1, 2021

The longtime Red Sox second baseman broke into Major League Baseball in 2006 before becoming a staple of the lineup in 2007.

Pedroia and Ortiz both played key roles in the Red Sox beating the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 World Series, and they gave another impressive effort in leading Boston to another World Series crown over the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

Ortiz and Pedroia were teammates from 2006 through 2016 when Ortiz retired following an American League Division Series defeat to the Cleveland Indians.

In that span, the Red Sox won two World Series titles, reached another ALCS and made five postseason appearances in total.