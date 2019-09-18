Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski throws first pitch to grandson in awesome moment

This week has been very special for the Yastrzemski family.

Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski's grandson, Mike, made his Fenway Park debut Tuesday night as a member of the San Francisco Giants. The younger Yastrzemski even hit a home run in the Giants' 7-6 loss in 15 innings.

Wednesday provided the family with another moment it will never forget. Carl threw out the first pitch with Mike doing the catching. The embrace between them after the pitch made for one of the most heartwarming scenes of the 2019 season.

Check it out in the videos below:

Baseball is very much a sport that connects generations, and this moment is a great example.

Mike Yastrzemski is in his rookie season for the Giants and has provided some much-needed power at the plate. The 29-year-old right fielder is batting .266 with 20 home runs and 52 RBI in 97 games.

