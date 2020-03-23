Red Sox land catching prospect from Cubs to finish Travis Lakins trade

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped the Boston Red Sox from conducting business.

The Red Sox acquired catching prospect Jhonny Pereda from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to complete their January 21 trade of right-hander Travis Lakins.

That January deal involved Boston sending Lakins to Chicago for cash considerations or player to be named later -- and that player is Pereda, a 23-year-old prospect from Venezuela.

Pereda's offensive numbers aren't inspiring -- he slashed .248/.332/.319 for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies last season with two home runs and 39 RBIs in 98 games played -- but he boasts an elite glove.

Pereda won the minor leagues' Gold Glove award in 2019 as the best defensive catcher in Minor League Baseball after throwing out 44 attempted base-stealers in 132 chances, more than any catcher in Double- or Triple-A.

The young catcher will join an overhauled group of backstops behind starter Christian Vazquez that includes veterans Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Lucroy and recently-acquired prospect Connor Wong.

When we'll see Pereda remains unclear, though: MLB's season currently is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic with an unknown timetable for a return.

