Red Sox to introduce Cora as manager Monday at Fenway press conference

The Red Sox will introduce Alex Cora as their new manager at a noon press conference on Monday at Fenway Park, the team announced.

Cora was named Red Sox manager on Oct. 22. He arrives fresh off winning a World Series title as bench coach of the Houston Astros. It's the first major league managerial job for Cora, 42, who was general manager of Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and played more than 14 seasons as a utility infielder in the major leagues, including 2005-08 with Red Sox.

He replaces John Farrell, fired after five seasons that included back-to-back American League East titles in 2016 and '17. The Red Sox still need to hire a pitching coach and hitting coach, but several coaching hires were announced Thursday, including Ron Roenicke, the former Milwaukee Brewers manager, brought in to serve as Cora's bench coach and former longtime MLB manager Tony La Russa added to the front office.