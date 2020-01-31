Red Sox to interview Diamondbacks’ bench coach for manager job

As we get closer and closer to spring training the Red Sox continue to live life without a manager. They’re trying to do something about that, though, and today Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports that the Sox are interviewing Luis Urueta for the gig.

Urueta is currently the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks and he has served as team Colombia’s manager in the World Baseball Classic. His boss, Torey Lovullo, used to be both Boston’s bench coach and served as the team’s interim manager for a spell. Not that really matters. I just don’t know all that much about Urueta and I’m trying to add some color here, OK?