Red Sox to interview Alex Cora for managerial opening

Astros’ bench coach Alex Cora is expected to meet with Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski on Sunday, per Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. No frontrunners have emerged for Boston’s managerial vacancy just yet, but retired MLB catcher and current special assistant Jason Varitek and Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus have also been mentioned as possible replacements for former skipper John Farrell.

Cora is still topping off his first year with the Astros’ organization. He briefly assumed control of the team when Houston manager A.J. Hinch was ejected during a 5-1 win over the Rangers in August, but has not stepped into a full-time managerial role at any point since his retirement in 2012. As with Varitek, however, the Red Sox might be drawn to the familiarity that Cora has with the organization. He played the better part of four years with the Sox from 2005 to 2008, batting a cumulative .252/.321/.350 with six home runs and a .670 OPS.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Cora will be a shoo-in for the role. The Globe’s Nick Cafardo speculates that the 41-year-old coach will be in hot demand this offseason and is likely to receive interest from the Mets, Tigers and Phillies as well, though the Mets appear focused on Ausmus and the Phillies might be set on Buck Showalter, among other candidates.

