Red Sox injury: Heath Hembree followed by trainer as he exits outing vs Rays

Heath Hembree had a shaky ninth inning against the Rays Thursday night. He gave up a home run to Austin Meadows and had to work his way out of a two-out jam with runners at first and second.

After he got out of the ninth, he was seen shaking his right arm walking off the field, and then a trainer followed him down into the clubhouse.

While we were shaking our heads, Hembree was shaking his arm walking off the field. He's not right. Trainer followed him down the runway. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) August 2, 2019

The severity of Hembree's arm injury is not yet known, but we will update this story as information becomes available.

If Hembree is lost for an extended time, it is not good news for a Red Sox bullpen that has struggled all season with Hembree's relatively consistent production.

The Red Sox elected not to make a move at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation or add a reliever to the bullpen.

