Red Sox infielder Luis Urías makes history with back-to-back grand slams

While their rivals the New York Yankees are making history that they might be ashamed of, the Boston Red Sox have a player who did something worth celebrating.

Luis Urías hit a grand slam Saturday in Boston's game against their AL East foe, his second grand slam in as many at-bats over two games. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Urías, 26, is the first Red Sox player to hit a grand slam in consecutive games since Jimmie Foxx in 1940. He's the first player in the MLB to have such a hit in consecutive at-bats since 2009 when Josh Willingham did so in one game for the Washington Nationals.

The latest grand slam came in the top of the second inning at Yankee Stadium against All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole. Urías smacked the ball on the first pitch of his at-bat and sent it flying to left field where it landed in the bullpen. He trotted around the bases and blew a bubble with his gum before doing the sign of the cross at home plate and high-fiving Jarren Duran, Pablo Reyes and Connor Wong, who he brought home with him. The grand slam give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead and they would go on to win 8-1.

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

Urías sat out of Friday's game, the series opener against the Yankees and hit his other grand slam on Thursday in the seventh inning of a 10-7 loss to the Nationals against rookie reliever Robert Garcia.

The Red Sox acquired Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month ahead of the trade deadline. In the 2021 season, he hit a career-high 23 home runs with a batting average of .249. He's hitting .258 in 31 at-bats for Boston since the deal.

GRAND SLAM LUIS URÍAS! pic.twitter.com/cV2bX7SLiS — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Sox's Luis Urías hits grand slam in back-to-back games