Red Sox-Indians game postponed by rain; makeup on Aug 14

Fans leave Fenway Park after baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians was cancelled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, after over an two hour delay, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Boston. The game was rescheduled to Monday August 14th. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) -- The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.

A makeup date was set for Aug. 14 at Fenway Park, starting at 6:10 p.m.

Thunderstorms came into the area around 4 o'clock. The grounds crew never took the tarp off before the game was called more than two hours after it was supposed to begin.

The AL East-leading Red Sox won both games of the abbreviated series, posting a dramatic 12-10 victory Tuesday night on Christian Vazquez's game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off closer Cody Allen.

Boston opens a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

AL Central-leading Cleveland heads home and begins a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night. Newly acquired right-hander Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.43 ERA) is slated to make his debut for New York.