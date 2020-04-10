Red Sox, Indians combined for craziest inning ever 43 years ago today
With no baseball being played in the near future, what better time to reflect on the past?
On this date 43 years ago (April 10, 1977), the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians combined for the craziest inning in MLB history. The two American League clubs plated 19 total runs in the eighth inning alone. That remains the most runs ever scored in a single inning.
The game was fairly low-scoring heading into the eighth with the Sox and Indians tied at three runs apiece. Then, Cleveland exploded for 13 runs in the top of the frame and Boston responded with six.
Here's a look at how that entire record-breaking inning went:
TOP OF 8th INNING (INDIANS)
BATTER
PITCHER
OUTCOME
Rick Manning
Bill Campbell
Triple to RF
Duane Kuiper
Bill Campbell
Single to LF; Manning Scores
Jim Norris
Bill Campbell
Bunt Groundout: P-2B/Sacrifice; Kuiper to 2B
Rico Carty
Bill Campbell
Intentional Walk
John Lowenstein
Bill Campbell
Single to RF; Pruitt to 3B; Kuiper Scores
Paul Dade
Jim Willoughby
Single to RF; Pruitt Scores; Lowenstein to 2B
Buddy Bell
Jim Willoughby
Single to LF; Lowenstein Scores; Dade to 3B; Bell to 2B/Adv on throw
Ray Fosse
Jim Willoughby
Reached on E6 (Ground Ball); Dade Scores/No RBI; Bell Scores/No RBI
Frank Duffy
Jim Willoughby
Walk; Fosse to 2B
Rick Manning
Tom House
Flyball: SS
Duane Kuiper
Tom House
Double to RF; Duffy Scores/Team unER; Fosse Scores/unER
Jim Norris
Tom House
Double to RF; Kuiper Scores/Team unER
Ron Pruitt
Tom House
Walk
Charlie Spikes
Tom House
Single to RF; Norris Scores/Team unER; Pruitt to 3B
Paul Dade
Tom House
Double to RF; Pruitt Scores/Team unER; Spikes to 3B
Buddy Bell
Tom House
Double to LF; Spikes Scores/Team unER; Dade Scores/Team unER
Ray Fosse
Tom Murphy
Flyball: LF
BOTTOM OF 8th INNING (RED SOX)
BATTER
PITCHER
OUTCOME
George Scott
Dave LaRoche
Single to LF (Line Drive)
Bernie Carbo
Dave LaRoche
Walk; Scott to 2B
Dwight Evans
Dave LaRoche
Wild Pitch; Carbo to 2B; Scott to 3B
Dwight Evans
Dave LaRoche
Walk
Bob Montgomery
Tom Buskey
Walk; Evans to 2B; Carbo to 3B; Scott Scores
Butch Hobson
Tom Buskey
Single to CF (Line Drive); Montgomery to 2B; Evans to 3B; Carbo Scores
Rick Burleson
Tom Buskey
Single to CF; Hobson to 2B; Montgomery to 3B; Evans Scores
Denny Doyle
Tom Buskey
Double to RF; Montgomery Scores; Hobson Scores; Burleson to 3B
Jim Rice
Tom Buskey
Flyball: LF
Carl Yastrzemski
Tom Buskey
Groundout: 2B-1B; Doyle to 3B; Burleson Scores
George Scott
Tom Buskey
Flyball: RF
In case you lost count, that's 28 total batters, 19 runs, 12 hits, five doubles, a triple, and six walks. Not a very fun day for the six different pitchers that took the mound.
Cleveland went on to win by a final score of 19-9.
