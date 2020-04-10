Red Sox, Indians combined for craziest inning ever 43 years ago today

With no baseball being played in the near future, what better time to reflect on the past?

On this date 43 years ago (April 10, 1977), the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians combined for the craziest inning in MLB history. The two American League clubs plated 19 total runs in the eighth inning alone. That remains the most runs ever scored in a single inning.

The game was fairly low-scoring heading into the eighth with the Sox and Indians tied at three runs apiece. Then, Cleveland exploded for 13 runs in the top of the frame and Boston responded with six.

Here's a look at how that entire record-breaking inning went:

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

TOP OF 8th INNING (INDIANS) BATTER PITCHER OUTCOME Rick Manning Bill Campbell Triple to RF Duane Kuiper Bill Campbell Single to LF; Manning Scores Jim Norris Bill Campbell Bunt Groundout: P-2B/Sacrifice; Kuiper to 2B Rico Carty Bill Campbell Intentional Walk John Lowenstein Bill Campbell Single to RF; Pruitt to 3B; Kuiper Scores Paul Dade Jim Willoughby Single to RF; Pruitt Scores; Lowenstein to 2B Buddy Bell Jim Willoughby Single to LF; Lowenstein Scores; Dade to 3B; Bell to 2B/Adv on throw Ray Fosse Jim Willoughby Reached on E6 (Ground Ball); Dade Scores/No RBI; Bell Scores/No RBI Frank Duffy Jim Willoughby Walk; Fosse to 2B Rick Manning Tom House Flyball: SS Duane Kuiper Tom House Double to RF; Duffy Scores/Team unER; Fosse Scores/unER Jim Norris Tom House Double to RF; Kuiper Scores/Team unER Ron Pruitt Tom House Walk Charlie Spikes Tom House Single to RF; Norris Scores/Team unER; Pruitt to 3B Paul Dade Tom House Double to RF; Pruitt Scores/Team unER; Spikes to 3B Buddy Bell Tom House Double to LF; Spikes Scores/Team unER; Dade Scores/Team unER Ray Fosse Tom Murphy Flyball: LF

Story continues

BOTTOM OF 8th INNING (RED SOX) BATTER PITCHER OUTCOME George Scott Dave LaRoche Single to LF (Line Drive) Bernie Carbo Dave LaRoche Walk; Scott to 2B Dwight Evans Dave LaRoche Wild Pitch; Carbo to 2B; Scott to 3B Dwight Evans Dave LaRoche Walk Bob Montgomery Tom Buskey Walk; Evans to 2B; Carbo to 3B; Scott Scores Butch Hobson Tom Buskey Single to CF (Line Drive); Montgomery to 2B; Evans to 3B; Carbo Scores Rick Burleson Tom Buskey Single to CF; Hobson to 2B; Montgomery to 3B; Evans Scores Denny Doyle Tom Buskey Double to RF; Montgomery Scores; Hobson Scores; Burleson to 3B Jim Rice Tom Buskey Flyball: LF Carl Yastrzemski Tom Buskey Groundout: 2B-1B; Doyle to 3B; Burleson Scores George Scott Tom Buskey Flyball: RF

In case you lost count, that's 28 total batters, 19 runs, 12 hits, five doubles, a triple, and six walks. Not a very fun day for the six different pitchers that took the mound.

Cleveland went on to win by a final score of 19-9.

Red Sox, Indians combined for craziest inning ever 43 years ago today originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston