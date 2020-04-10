Red Sox, Indians combined for craziest inning ever 43 years ago today

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

With no baseball being played in the near future, what better time to reflect on the past?

On this date 43 years ago (April 10, 1977), the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians combined for the craziest inning in MLB history. The two American League clubs plated 19 total runs in the eighth inning alone. That remains the most runs ever scored in a single inning.

The game was fairly low-scoring heading into the eighth with the Sox and Indians tied at three runs apiece. Then, Cleveland exploded for 13 runs in the top of the frame and Boston responded with six.

Here's a look at how that entire record-breaking inning went:

TOP OF 8th INNING (INDIANS)

BATTER 

PITCHER 

OUTCOME 

Rick Manning 

Bill Campbell 

Triple to RF 

Duane Kuiper 

Bill Campbell 

Single to LF; Manning Scores 

Jim Norris 

Bill Campbell 

Bunt Groundout: P-2B/Sacrifice; Kuiper to 2B 

Rico Carty 

Bill Campbell 

Intentional Walk 

John Lowenstein 

Bill Campbell 

Single to RF; Pruitt to 3B; Kuiper Scores 

Paul Dade 

Jim Willoughby 

Single to RF; Pruitt Scores; Lowenstein to 2B 

Buddy Bell 

Jim Willoughby 

Single to LF; Lowenstein Scores; Dade to 3B; Bell to 2B/Adv on throw 

Ray Fosse 

Jim Willoughby 

Reached on E6 (Ground Ball); Dade Scores/No RBI; Bell Scores/No RBI 

Frank Duffy 

Jim Willoughby 

Walk; Fosse to 2B 

Rick Manning 

Tom House 

Flyball: SS 

Duane Kuiper 

Tom House 

Double to RF; Duffy Scores/Team unER; Fosse Scores/unER 

Jim Norris 

Tom House 

Double to RF; Kuiper Scores/Team unER 

Ron Pruitt 

Tom House 

Walk 

Charlie Spikes 

Tom House 

Single to RF; Norris Scores/Team unER; Pruitt to 3B 

Paul Dade 

Tom House 

Double to RF; Pruitt Scores/Team unER; Spikes to 3B 

Buddy Bell 

Tom House 

Double to LF; Spikes Scores/Team unER; Dade Scores/Team unER 

Ray Fosse 

Tom Murphy 

Flyball: LF 

 

BOTTOM OF 8th INNING (RED SOX)

BATTER 

PITCHER 

OUTCOME 

George Scott 

Dave LaRoche 

Single to LF (Line Drive) 

Bernie Carbo 

Dave LaRoche 

Walk; Scott to 2B 

Dwight Evans 

Dave LaRoche 

Wild Pitch; Carbo to 2B; Scott to 3B 

Dwight Evans 

Dave LaRoche 

Walk 

Bob Montgomery 

Tom Buskey 

Walk; Evans to 2B; Carbo to 3B; Scott Scores 

Butch Hobson 

Tom Buskey 

Single to CF (Line Drive); Montgomery to 2B; Evans to 3B; Carbo Scores 

Rick Burleson 

Tom Buskey 

Single to CF; Hobson to 2B; Montgomery to 3B; Evans Scores 

Denny Doyle 

Tom Buskey 

Double to RF; Montgomery Scores; Hobson Scores; Burleson to 3B 

Jim Rice 

Tom Buskey 

Flyball: LF 

Carl Yastrzemski 

Tom Buskey 

Groundout: 2B-1B; Doyle to 3B; Burleson Scores 

George Scott 

Tom Buskey 

Flyball: RF 

In case you lost count, that's 28 total batters, 19 runs, 12 hits, five doubles, a triple, and six walks. Not a very fun day for the six different pitchers that took the mound.

Cleveland went on to win by a final score of 19-9.

