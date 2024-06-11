Red Sox host the Phillies to start 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (45-20, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-33, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-3, 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -168, Red Sox +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Boston is 14-18 at home and 33-33 overall. The Red Sox are 28-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has an 18-10 record on the road and a 45-20 record overall. The Phillies are 23-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has a .284 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 12 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. Rob Refsnyder is 13-for-41 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has six doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 7-3, .240 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (knee), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.