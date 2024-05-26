Red Sox host Milwaukee Brewers, look to break home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (30-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (26-26, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -144, Brewers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to break their four-game home skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston has a 10-15 record at home and a 26-26 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 12-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 30-21 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Brewers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 15 doubles, eight triples and three home runs while hitting .272 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 10-for-39 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (shoulder), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.