Red Sox host the Brewers on home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (29-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (26-25, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -147, Brewers +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston has gone 10-14 in home games and 26-25 overall. The Red Sox are eighth in the AL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has a 29-21 record overall and a 17-12 record in road games. The Brewers are 20-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 9-for-40 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has a .337 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 14 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Joey Ortiz is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (shoulder), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.