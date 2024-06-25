Red Sox host the Blue Jays on 3-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (35-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-36, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-6, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (7-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Boston has a 19-20 record in home games and a 43-36 record overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Toronto has a 17-24 record on the road and a 35-43 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 14-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with a .293 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. Ceddanne Rafaela is 15-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 11 home runs while slugging .426. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (back), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.