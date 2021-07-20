Red Sox' home run celebration without laundry cart is resourceful

WATCH: Red Sox' resourceful HR celebration without laundry cart originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox responded to adversity on all fronts Monday night.

Fresh off a series loss to the New York Yankees that dropped them to 2-6 in their last eight games, the Red Sox jumped all over the Toronto Blue Jays at their "home" stadium in Buffalo, hitting three home runs in the first inning en route to a 13-4 win.

But the Sox ran into another roadblock after rookie Jarren Duran launched his first major league homer to kick things off: The visitors' dugout didn't have a laundry cart, the preferred vehicle of Boston's home run celebration.

So, the Red Sox improvised.

Here's Kike Hernandez taking a ride atop a cooler after his first-inning blast:

we kind of love the cooler tho? pic.twitter.com/lOmpxfRRtT — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 19, 2021

Not quite the same, but it'll do in a pinch.

The Red Sox ran into a similar problem earlier this month at the Oakland Coliseum, so it's good to see them getting resourceful to keep tradition alive.

Breaking Red Sox news from Kevin Plawecki’s Instagram: pic.twitter.com/GMd1tNbF1K — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 3, 2021

Boston got plenty of use out of that cooler, too: The team clubbed six home runs Monday night, and its three long balls in the first inning were a franchise first in a road game.

This is the first time the Red Sox have ever hit 3 or more HR in the 1st inning of a road game (h/t @EliasSports).



This is also the first time this season the Sox have hit 3 HR in any inning. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 20, 2021

The Red Sox have two more days of using the cooler in Buffalo before returning to the comforts of home Thursday for a four-game series against the Yankees.