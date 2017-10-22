Red Sox hire Astros coach Cora as manager

Alex Cora of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas (AFP Photo/RONALD MARTINEZ)

Los Angeles (AFP) - Astros bench coach Alex Cora will have a new job once the World Series wraps up -- manager of the Boston Red Sox.

Cora, 42, agreed to a three-year contract plus a club option for 2021, according to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

A formal press conference will be held by the Red Sox to introduce him after the World Series between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, which starts on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox (2005-08) during his 14 seasons as a player.

This season's stint with the Astros was his first on a major league coaching staff.

"Returning to the Red Sox and the city of Boston is a dream come true for me and my family and I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning another championship for this city and its great fans," Cora said in a statement.

"At the same time, I want to express my appreciation for Jim Crane, Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch, and the entire Houston Astros organization for giving me the chance to start my coaching career. It has been a very special season and an incredible organization to be a part of and I am looking forward to the World Series and winning with this group."

In Boston, Cora will replace John Farrell, who was sacked two days after the Red Sox were eliminated from the playoffs.

Cora's stock as manager material rose with the success of the Astros, who went 101-61 in the regular season and beat Boston in the American League Division Series and the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series to reach the World Series for the second time in club history.