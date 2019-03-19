Red Sox helped Jazz handle Russell Westbrook altercation with fan originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Utah Jazz want to ensure altercations between fans and players cease to happen again at their arena, so they reached out to the Red Sox for advice.

Last week, a verbal altercation between a Jazz fan and Thunder star Russell Westbrook at Vivint Smart Home Arena sent shockwaves around the NBA. Westbrook accused the fan of shouting racist taunts, and his account of the incident was backed up by eyewitnesses. The Red Sox have experience dealing with this kind of issue.

In May of 2017, then-Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones accused fans at Fenway Park of shouting racist taunts at him and throwing a bag of peanuts in his direction. The organization, along with Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker, deplored the actions of those responsible.

The Jazz acted swiftly as well, banning the fan involved in the altercation from the arena for life and immediately addressing the Utah crowd.

It's unknown what kind of advice was passed along from the Red Sox to the Jazz, but considering how well team owner Gail Miller and president Steve Starks have handled the matter, we can safely assume the consultation was a helpful one.

