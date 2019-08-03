Red Sox held players only meeting after 9-2 loss to the Yankees

After the Red Sox lost 9-2 on the first leg of a doubleheader against the Yankees Saturday, Boston held a players-only meeting in an effort to fix their six-game slide.

Chris Sale confirmed to Ian Browne after the clubhouse re-opened to reporters that the message of the meeting was to start a clean slate during the second half of the doubleheader. Sale also mentioned how the team has to stop dwelling on what has already happened and to focus on what's ahead.

Mookie Betts didn't reveal too much about the meeting, telling Chris Cotillo the meeting was a "group decision" for players "Just to talk. Nothing in particular. Just to get us back on track."

Five of the Red Sox six straight losses came after a trade deadline where Boston's front office did not make any deals to bolster the starting rotation or bullpen. If the team's issues are stemming from frustration over the deadline, then it seems like the meeting was meant to put an end to those.

There are no more moves to make, so it's up to the current roster to make a run at the postseason or let their title defense die before the end of September.

Game 2 of the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader begins at 7:05 p.m. EST.

