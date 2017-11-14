Red Sox great Bobby Doerr dies at 99

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) -- Bobby Doerr, the Hall of Fame second baseman dubbed the ''Silent Captain'' of the Boston Red Sox by longtime teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, has died. He was 99.

Doerr died Monday, the Red Sox said Tuesday in a statement. The Red Sox said Doerr had been the oldest living major league player.

''Bobby Doerr was part of an era of baseball giants and still stood out as one himself,'' Red Sox owner John Henry said in the statement. ''And even with his Hall of Fame achievements at second base, his character and personality outshined it all. He will be missed.''

Signed out of the old Pacific Coast League on the same scouting trip that brought Williams to Fenway Park, Doerr played 14 seasons with the Red Sox and joined his fishing buddy in the Hall of Fame in 1986. He had a .288 lifetime average, helping the Red Sox to the 1946 World Series, and in the first All-Star Game played at night he hit a three-run homer that gave the AL the lead for good.

The nine-time All-Star often forgave his more accomplished friend for his storied anger and impatience.

''Ted couldn't understand mediocre, see. And I was in that mediocre class,'' Doerr told The Associated Press on his 90th birthday in 2008, which the governor of Oregon declared Bobby Doerr Day.

Doerr's modesty was belied by his stats: He finished with 2,042 hits, 223 home runs and 1,247 RBIs and he once went 414 games without an error - a record at the time. His six seasons with at least 100 RBIs was not matched by another second baseman for 25 years.

Doerr was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986 by the Veterans Committee and the Red Sox retired his No. 1 jersey in 1988. The Red Sox honored Doerr with a 2004 World Series ring after breaking their 86-year championship drought.