Red Sox got themselves a steal in Hunter Renfroe

Aug. 25—BOSTON — When Chaim Bloom signed Hunter Renfroe to a one-year, $3.1 million deal this past offseason, he surely hoped his dismal 2020 season in Tampa Bay was an aberration and that he'd rediscover the power that made him such a formidable bat for three years in San Diego.

But there's no way he expected this.

Renfroe is shaping up to be one of the best bang-for-your-buck signings in baseball this year. The 29-year-old has made an impact on both sides of the ball, delivering his trademark pop at the plate while boasting one of the sport's biggest arms in right field.

Tuesday night Renfroe hit a pair of home runs in back-to-back at bats, both of which were absolute bombs that left no room for doubt. Renfroe has now hit four homers in his last four games, an MLB-leading 10 home runs in the month of August and 25 home runs on the season, good for second on the team behind only Rafael Devers.

And his home runs have been loud, too.

Renfroe ranks fourth in the majors in average home run distance (418 feet), and lately he's been making a push for the top spot. Tuesday his homers went 374 and 420 feet, Monday he hit one 425 feet and last week at Yankee Stadium he smoked one 456 feet, his longest of the season and tied for the 25th longest in baseball this year.

Meanwhile, Renfroe has been a menace for opposing baserunners, recording an MLB-leading 14 outfield assists.

Renfroe's renaissance has validated the Red Sox faith in a player who looked lost throughout the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season. In his lone season with the American League champion Rays, Renfroe batted just .156 with a .252 on-base percentage and eight home runs. He was designated for assignment after the season, opening the door for Boston.

Before that, Renfroe hit a career-high 33 home runs with the San Diego Padres in 2019 and 26 homers in each of the two years before that, but this year he's improved his overall game. His .256 average and .315 on-base percentages are on pace to be the best of his career, and he's already reached or surpassed his career highs in hits (103, tied for career best), runs (70) and RBI (77) with more than a month still to play.

"This is what I expect myself to do every year," Renfroe said. "I look forward to around 30 home runs, hit .250 plus, that's kind of my bench marks for what I want to do here and drive in around 100 runs. Sometimes you fall short but you want to set your expectations as high as possible and try to reach them."

Needless to say, Renfroe has been worth every penny since signing last December, and while he's arbitration eligible and should be in for a well-deserved raise, the Red Sox retain his rights through the 2023 season.

If he keeps producing the way he has this year, that will be money well spent.

