Red Sox president throws ‘Warriors’ label back on Yankees

When the Boston Red Sox traded for Chris Sale, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called the Red Sox “the Golden State Warriors of baseball.”

Well, the Yankees dealt for Sonny Gray just before yesterday’s trade deadline.

Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski, via Evan Drellich of CSN New England:

“You mean the Golden State Warriors, you’re talking about?” Dombrowski said in a Fenway Park press conference. “I think the Golden State Warriors have significantly made some moves. I expected it. I would have been surprised if they didn’t. But I think Brian probably has made them the Golden State Warriors, and we’re the significant underdogs, when I’m listening to the MLB Network. So it kind of switched. “I would anticipate, like [Cashman] said earlier in the year, that he didn’t know how the Red Sox would lose a game — I think it’ll be the same. I don’t know how they’ll lose a game right now. They made some good moves. They made their club significantly better. It didn’t surprise me at all. It was out there for an extended period that they were looking to do those things.”

It’s perfectly fitting that “Warriors” has become the go-to designation for heaping burdensome expectations on an opponent.